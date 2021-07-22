$1.45 EPS Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $66.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 3.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.