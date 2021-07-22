$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $57,127,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. 39,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,956. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.