$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

AMED opened at $256.15 on Monday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $212.99 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

