1,014,598 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,014,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 2.35% of RMG Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMGB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMGB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

