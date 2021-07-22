12,113 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RACE opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.