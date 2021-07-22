12,113 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

