125,000 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 83.33% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,979,000.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,408. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

