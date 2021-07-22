140,049 Shares in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Purchased by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OACB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 26,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

