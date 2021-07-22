1,484 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.