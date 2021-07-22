1,720 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,622,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 175,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $135.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.