$189.60 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $189.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.80 million and the highest is $196.40 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $213.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $772.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.60 million to $788.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $827.30 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $871.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,427. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

