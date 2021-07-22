$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.03 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

