200,000 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.44% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,402,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

