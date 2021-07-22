2,020 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

DNLI stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.40 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.