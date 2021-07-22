24,264 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

