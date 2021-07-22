2,517 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

