$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce $26.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.67 million and the lowest is $22.94 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $33.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. 9,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

