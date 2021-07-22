275,000 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUCKU. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,011,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,513,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $7,307,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $7,007,000.

Shares of PUCKU opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

