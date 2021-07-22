2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,439,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $9,379,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $5,541,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 2U by 106.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 131,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.