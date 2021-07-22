300,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Acquired by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSC remained flat at $$9.94 on Thursday. 16,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

