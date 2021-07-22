350,000 Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AFAQU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.