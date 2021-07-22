350,400 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 4.91% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,464,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,918,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,914,000.

NASDAQ:GNAC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

