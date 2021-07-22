360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of QFIN opened at $29.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

