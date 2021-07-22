$38.23 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce $38.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.16. 14,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

