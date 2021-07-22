404,547 Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Bought by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 404,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $185,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

