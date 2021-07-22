430,000 Shares in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 10.65% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 64,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

