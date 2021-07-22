450,000 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Bought by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 4.44% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $23,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $7,322,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $7,320,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $6,100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $5,876,000.

Shares of OEPW stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

