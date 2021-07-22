49,696 Shares in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of GSAQ stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

