500,000 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

