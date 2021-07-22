5,658 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

