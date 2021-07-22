$7.79 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.97 billion and the lowest is $7.61 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $33.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $35.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.60 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821,776. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

