$70.55 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $70.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.34 million and the highest is $70.85 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $72.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $241.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.83 million to $243.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $212.87 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

