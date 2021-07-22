715,100 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 715,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 7.12% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ HCIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 5,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

