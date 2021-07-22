7,692 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,457,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

