8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota Sells 2,432 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $59,851.52. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $47,390.64.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43.
8X8 stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $131,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
