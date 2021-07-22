8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.