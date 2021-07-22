91,171 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $64.09. 40,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

