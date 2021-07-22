$962.34 Million in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce sales of $962.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $964.47 million and the lowest is $960.20 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $890.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $901.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $1,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.