$99.02 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $99.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $402.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $99.95. 10,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,112. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 187,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

