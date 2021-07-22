AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.09. 21,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29. AB SKF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

