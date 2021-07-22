ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $36.05.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

