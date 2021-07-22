Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.22.

ABT stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

