AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) to report sales of $71.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the highest is $100.53 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will report full-year sales of $326.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.97 million to $385.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.21 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $120.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AbCellera Biologics.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCL. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $338,047,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $153,086,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.71. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

