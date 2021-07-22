AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

ABCL opened at $16.62 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

