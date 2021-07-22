Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 242,177 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

