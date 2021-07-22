Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AAIF opened at GBX 229.21 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £402.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.80.
