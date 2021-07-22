ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €10.80 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.