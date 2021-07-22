Absolute Software Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$38.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.40 million.

