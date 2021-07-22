Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.96. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 24,479 shares traded.

ADN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$296.69 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.98.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 61.21%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

