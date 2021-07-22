Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $612.07 and last traded at $611.92, with a volume of 44116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $602.05.

Specifically, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,654 shares of company stock worth $12,863,265. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

