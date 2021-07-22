Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 1.0% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $77,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.86. 5,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,809. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

